Loom EGA/VGA comparison

The original EGA background art for Loom was made by Mark Ferrari. The character art was done by Gary Winnick and Steve Purcell. I believe Gary Winnick designed the sprites, while Steve Purcell would have done the animation and the larger character portraits.

All copyright and credit belong to Lucasfilm Games. You can buy the remastered VGA game here.

The original art was a moodier and more minimalistic piece, with a more consistent sense of light.

The EGA version of this dock feels more like nighttime to me, thanks to its deep blue shadows. The VGA version decides to render each object in a separate hue, which makes things easy to read, but lacking in atmosphere.

The remastered backgrounds of Crystalgard are some of the more successful ones in the VGA update.

I love how some foreground elements break the borders of the gameplay region. Like the tree in the image above. Quite a mature touch for such an early game. The forest backgrounds in Loom took inspiration from Eyvind Earle, and you can see that in the EGA version of the tree trunks. There's not much of that left in the VGA conversion unfortunately.

The VGA remaster of this background is really nice, but the EGA version still has a crisper and more vibrant look.

In this VGA remaster, the gravestones are a clear demonstration of the gradient fill that was recently introduced in Deluxe Paint at the time.

Mark Ferrari painted most of these EGA dither patterns pixel by pixel. Just incredible work.

While the remaster is smoother, some of the definition and vibrancy of the original have been lost.

This is a pretty striking image in both the EGA and VGA versions.

The remaster introduces some calmness and pastel colours, but lacks the power and magic of the original. That fractal cloud pattern in the background of the VGA version adds to the cheap quality of the remaster.

